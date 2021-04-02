Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.09), with a volume of 381,241 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.07 million and a P/E ratio of -65.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

