Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Grows By 34.2%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 767,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

