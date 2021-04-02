Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.