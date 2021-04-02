Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Galaxy Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

GALXF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.