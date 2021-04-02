UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIGR. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of TIGR opened at $17.58 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.05 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.