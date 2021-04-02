KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NYSE KKR opened at $50.35 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

