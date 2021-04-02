CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

