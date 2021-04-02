Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.54.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

