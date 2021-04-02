Berenberg Bank Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,500

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,976 ($65.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,064.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,308.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.