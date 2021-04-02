Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) target price on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,021.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

