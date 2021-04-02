Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $516.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.83 million to $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

