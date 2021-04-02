Unilever’s (ULVR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,544.55 ($59.37).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,022 ($52.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £105.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,937.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,376.20. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

