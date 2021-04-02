Canaccord Genuity Boosts Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target to GBX 1,758

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 859.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

