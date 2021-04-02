Steve Trowbridge Buys 22,519 Shares of Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) Stock

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) insider Steve Trowbridge bought 22,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £3,152.66 ($4,118.97).

ARE stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Arena Events Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58.

Arena Events Group Company Profile

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

