Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

