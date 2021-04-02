Zacks Investment Research Upgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Buy

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

INTT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of 607.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

