Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $46.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

VCRA stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 184,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

