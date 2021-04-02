$90.89 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $90.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.24 million. Regional Management reported sales of $96.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $380.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 33,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of $377.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

