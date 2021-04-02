Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $26.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.22 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $22.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $106.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.94 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.63 million, with estimates ranging from $111.26 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.