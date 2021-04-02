Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

