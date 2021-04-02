Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

