Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.