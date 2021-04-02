BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Insider Graeme Proudfoot Acquires 40,000 Shares

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

LON:BRIG opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Friday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of £37.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.44.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.