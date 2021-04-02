Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Increased by Analyst

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

