Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

