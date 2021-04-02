Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Murray Steele Purchases 20,244 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 20,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,729.32 ($14,017.93).

Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.62) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.75.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

