Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of YOKEY stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.