Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.12 ($6.02) and traded as high as €5.20 ($6.12). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.20 ($6.12), with a volume of 144 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.63 ($5.45).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.12.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.