Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,317.70

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,317.70 ($82.54) and traded as high as GBX 6,418 ($83.85). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,418 ($83.85), with a volume of 170,739 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,317.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76).

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.