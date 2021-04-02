Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 27.1%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWDRY stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

VWDRY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.