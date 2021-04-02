Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declines By 16.3%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WMMVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

