International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.47

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.47 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.42). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 204,971 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £234.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.47.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

