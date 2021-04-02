Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider B Paul Roberts Sells 8,000 Shares

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

LON WYN opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 370.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

