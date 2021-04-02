Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €61.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

