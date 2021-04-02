Warburg Research Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

NOEJ opened at €41.52 ($48.85) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 698.28.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

