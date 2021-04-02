Warburg Research Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

NOEJ opened at €41.52 ($48.85) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 698.28.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

