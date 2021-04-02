Independent Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

