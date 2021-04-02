Warburg Research Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.35. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a 1 year high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.