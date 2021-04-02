Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 1,651 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 409.10 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.63. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.30 ($5.40).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
