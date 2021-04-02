Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 1,651 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 409.10 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.63. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.30 ($5.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

