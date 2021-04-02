Critical Contrast: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32% Prosperity Bancshares 37.67% 8.42% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bradesco and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 7 0 2.46

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $73.09, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.09 $5.72 billion N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 7.40 $332.55 million $5.02 15.18

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits. It also provides working capital, personal, microcredit, payroll-deductible, rural, and housing loans; import and export financing, vehicle financing, and BNDES/finame onlending services; rural credits; international banking services, including foreign trade finance and foreign currency loans, foreign exchange operations and international sureties, and lines of credit and banking services, as well as overdrafts, and credit, debit, and pre-paid cards. In addition, the company offers cash and asset management solutions; administration services; solutions for the public authorities and capital markets; investment platforms; intermediation and trading services; life and personal accident, health, automobiles, property/casualty, and liability insurances; reinsurance services; capitalization bonds; and various pension plans, as well as purchases consortiums. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.