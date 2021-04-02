Financial Comparison: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41% First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17%

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.84 $207.83 million $1.48 15.01 First Foundation $290.54 million 3.64 $56.24 million $1.25 18.94

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.10%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Summary

CVB Financial beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

