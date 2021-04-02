Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $75.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.42 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

