Head-To-Head Survey: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

64.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for City and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

City currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.45%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than City.

Profitability

This table compares City and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% Meta Financial Group 19.66% 10.41% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.95 $89.35 million $5.46 15.27 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.81 $104.72 million $2.43 19.07

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

