Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

