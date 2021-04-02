Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reduced by DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 149,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.