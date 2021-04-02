Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764 over the last 90 days.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

