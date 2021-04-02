Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TCF Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

