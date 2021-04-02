South State Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in South State by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 10.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

