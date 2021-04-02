Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Insider Buys £154,000 in Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Leslie-Ann Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Friday. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 65.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

