HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €84.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €84.60 ($99.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.57 ($84.20).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.38. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a fifty-two week high of €76.28 ($89.74). The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

