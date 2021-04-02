Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €24.14 ($28.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.